Letter: Only Republicans can lead US out of economic distress

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Puncturing the myth of Republican economic competence” (Oct. 25): McDermott continues his twisted and irrational attack on President Donald Trump with the outrageous claim that Democrats have more financial competence than Republicans. But that contrasts with the economic damage and incompetence Democratic officials and lawmakers have wrought on cities and states across the country, including Kansas City and St. Louis. Democrats use a state’s budget as welfare for drug addicts, alcoholics, illegal immigrants with food stamps, Medicaid and any other subsidy they can use to buy votes.

I hope McDermott, the Post-Dispatch and other media keep up this panic mentality because I believe regular folks are not at all impressed. I know how the economy prospered and raised all boats, to everyone’s benefit.

I believe that if Joe Biden wins, he will take all the liberals down the drain with America’s decline. The Post-Dispatch will go down too, and it deserves what is coming because of its distorted, one-sided editorials. I believe the newspaper is out of step with normal people.

Ron Jones • Alton