Letter: Only trust multiple news sources that don’t distort truth

Regarding the letter “Special counsel’s Trump-Russia probe deserves more coverage” (Feb. 19): The letter writer complained that the Post-Dispatch was not committing enough coverage of special counsel John Durham’s Russia probe. The letter writer said, “I rarely see TV coverage of it except on Fox.” He felt that what Durham had uncovered was bigger than Watergate. But hearing something on Fox News, or any other cable news station for that matter, does not make it so.

It’s easy to limit yourself to news sources that reinforce your beliefs. It’s fine to have a favorite, as many of us do, but it’s important to remain open-minded and take the time to look elsewhere in order to discern the truth. When only one cable news channel is making a claim, that’s a red flag.

Here are the simple facts: Durham made a court filing on Feb. 11 about what he had found during his three year investigation (“Even Durham says some media have gone down the rabbit hole regarding his probe,” Feb. 22). Fox News immediately began a frenzied, nonstop narrative that Durham had found evidence of Hillary Clinton spying on Donald Trump. After six days of Fox spreading this falsehood, Durham disavowed responsibility for how certain news outlets had interpreted the information he had filed.

Rupert Murdoch owns Fox News. He is motivated by two things: money and power. He will broadcast distortions of the truth or outright lies to keep his audience tuned in. Watch Fox if you must, but viewers should let Murdoch play them.

Joy Parisien • Manchester