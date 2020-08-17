You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Only US citizens should be counted in the 2020 census
Letter: Only US citizens should be counted in the 2020 census

Watchdog chastises Census for missing laptops used for count

A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. A half-million census takers head out en mass this week to knock on the doors of households that haven't yet responded to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

 John Raoux

Regarding “Trump tries a new ploy to undercount minorities in the census” (Aug. 12): How can anyone read this editorial and not be disgusted at the lengths to which the Editorial Board will go to delegitimize the Trump presidency or remove him from office? He is not undercounting anyone who is here as a United States citizen, who are the only people who should be counted in the census.

Liberals only want to pad their numbers by counting every person in the country, whether here legally or not, so they can increase their power and control. I agree with a large group of people in the U.S. who believe anyone here illegally should be removed and not counted in the census.

Almos Berry • Union

