Letter: Only way to save democracy is for Democrats to vote

Regarding the editorial “New details on Trump’s coup attempt show the threat to democracy remains” (Jan. 23): Our democracy is in trouble. The malignancy began with Donald Trump’s presidency and continued to spread, culminating in his attempted coup last year. While 19 states are making it harder to vote, Congress could not pass a national voting rights law.

Many naïvely believe salvation lies in our Constitution. But unfortunately, the wealthy white men who penned this document hardly trusted the masses. This might explain their invention of an Electoral College, which enabled the majority’s will to be ignored twice in the last six elections. It might also explain why six conservative Supreme Court justices will dominate the bench for decades, even though polls indicate they hardly reflect the majority of the American people.

And then there is the all-powerful Senate. Democratic senators represent more than 40 million more Americans than the Republican senators. California has 58 times the population of Wyoming, but both states have the same number of senators. And thanks to the filibuster, 41 senators can defy the will of the other 59. So much for majority rule, the benchmark of any true democracy.

So how can our democracy be saved? More people lean Democratic than Republican, and recent demographics should only increase that advantage. Therefore, Democrats must now clear the hurdles and vote in record numbers. Only by conducting a massive crusade hammering the message that America’s house is on fire can the numerical majority preserve the will of the majority.

Joe Regenbogen • St. Louis County