Letter: Only women pay the price for unwanted pregnancies

Regarding the letter “To avoid unwanted pregnancies, avoid sexual relations” (Sept. 12): In response, all I can say is: Wow! The letter writer, a doctor, focused only on the woman’s responsibility, saying that only the woman has the obligation to assure she does not become pregnant. Not once did the letter writer ever say what the responsibility of the man is.
What about the responsibility of the man to make sure he has protection? It’s a two-way street, but in the end it is always the woman who has to pay the price. It is her decision. And, yes, it is her body.
Laura Lawrence • Warrenton