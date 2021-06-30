Letter: OP’s flawed logic on gun laws lacks common sense

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “St. Louis leaders call legislative bluff on gun nullification, and Eric Schmitt provides the evidence” (June 22): Missouri Republicans have the oddest logic about gun laws. They say we shouldn’t burden law-abiding citizens with gun laws because criminals won’t follow them. Using this logic, they are getting rid of all common-sense gun laws. In the end, are there any laws left for a criminal to break or not follow? Do criminals somehow morph into law-abiding citizens?