 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: OP’s flawed logic on gun laws lacks common sense
0 comments

Letter: OP’s flawed logic on gun laws lacks common sense

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
WHERE THEY STAND: Clinton, Trump on the issues

In this July 20, 2012, file photo, a row of different AR-15 style rifles are displayed for sale at the Firing-Line indoor range and gun shop in Aurora, Colo.  (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

 Associated Press

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “St. Louis leaders call legislative bluff on gun nullification, and Eric Schmitt provides the evidence” (June 22): Missouri Republicans have the oddest logic about gun laws. They say we shouldn’t burden law-abiding citizens with gun laws because criminals won’t follow them. Using this logic, they are getting rid of all common-sense gun laws. In the end, are there any laws left for a criminal to break or not follow? Do criminals somehow morph into law-abiding citizens?

Denis Beganovic • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports