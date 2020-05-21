Letter: Opening pools could reduce summer gun violence
Letter: Opening pools could reduce summer gun violence

Regarding “Hospitals in St. Louis see spike in children with gun injuries” (May 19): Mayor Lyda Krewson is predicting that city recreational centers and pools will not open this summer, and I’m extremely concerned about the wellness of St. Louis children during the coming months. Camps are closed, summer school is virtual, and many safe and monitored activities are called off, giving our kids very few options.

I hope that both St. Louis city and county leaders give outdoor local pools the opportunity to open this summer, in accordance with social-distancing and other health guidelines during this pandemic.

Scientific evidence from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention indicates that chlorine kills the coronavirus, and there is no evidence that it spreads through treated water. Swimming organizations have established that with a rigorous cleaning schedule, a reservation schedule, social-distancing policies and further limits on pool capacity, many facilities can safely open.

Without healthy and monitored activities for young people, more children would likely be participating in risky behavior. We need to provide safe options for children during the next three months.

Christine Stricker • Des Peres

