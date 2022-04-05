 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Opinion material focuses on a man who's out of office

Regarding the editorial "As Biden's son is investigated, Biden is staying out of it. How refreshing." (April 1): I was initially embarrassed by the barrage of anti-Trump material on the editorial pages in the April 1 edition. It seemed to me the Editorial Board didn't know Donald Trump is no longer in office. Even the Hunter Biden laptop editorial somehow seemed, in my opinion, to pin the blame for this on the Trump family. My only surprise is that Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank somehow managed to avoid including Trump in his article that day.

Jay Kirschbaum • Chesterfield

