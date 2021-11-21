 Skip to main content
Letter: Opinion pages lack adequate conservative representation
A marble wall in the lobby displays the Post-Dispatch Platform, written by Joseph Pulitzer. The platform also runs in print every day on the Opinion page. Photo by Beth O'Malley, bomalley@post-dispatch.com

Regarding the letter “Real issues caused Virginians to vote for a Republican” (Nov. 16): The letter writer is absolutely right. In my opinion, the Post-Dispatch has always been a left-leaning newspaper, but over the past few years it has become even more extreme in its bias. Take for example the editorial on that published that same day “Conservatives are the ones asserting victimhood these days by talk of race” (Nov. 16).

I also believe one of the most liberal extremists at the Post-Dispatch is columnist Kevin McDermott. In my opinion, his hatred of the Republican Party borders on obsessive-compulsive disorder. He needs to keep in mind that a significant percentage of the newspaper’s readers belong to the same party he continuously flogs. Why constantly alienate those people and risk losing readership?

It would benefit all readers if the Post-Dispatch presented both sides of issues for the education of all. It should be their mission as a responsible periodical.

Bob Cranston • Innsbrook

