Letter: Opportunists exploiting lives for their own political gain

Regarding "‘Ambulance strike teams’ headed to Springfield, Mo., to assist hospitals" (July 23): Those with a political agenda are lying to the American people about the continued dangers of the coronavirus and the preventative treatments available.

More than 95% of the hospitalizations are those who procrastinated or outright refused the vaccine. Locally, cases are on the rise. The wearing of masks, which has never been popular here in southern Missouri, has plummeted.

Even though my wife and I received the vaccine, we are again staying home to protect ourselves from those who think their rights are being infringed upon.

I suggest that those who have a profile picture of the Bible and a Glock pistol should open that book and read it. They will learn of the responsibility that comes with those God-given rights to their fellow human beings.

We need to finally defeat this virus and the liars who would exploit Missourians' lives for their own political gain.

Gary Kinard • Mountain View, Mo.