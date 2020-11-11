Letter: Oregon drug legalization ignores serious ramifications

Regarding "Oregon leads the way in decriminalizing hard drugs" (Nov. 4): In case anyone missed it, Oregon became the first state to decriminalize “small amounts” of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and other drugs. Between the pandemic and the election, this story hasn’t gotten enough exposure.
Have Oregonians thought this through and asked the difficult questions, such as: What constitutes a “small amount” of LSD or cocaine? What are the ramifications of driving under the influence? Even small amounts of drugs can lead to black markets and fraud.
Is this what Oregonians really want? I’m sure there are other ways to avoid distribution of these drugs. This should be a no-brainer.
Mark Lasseigne • Glen Carbon
