Letter: Oregon drug legalization ignores serious ramifications
Letter: Oregon drug legalization ignores serious ramifications

Oregon leads the way in decriminalizing hard drugs

FILE - This June 26, 2020 file photo from video provided by the Yes on Measure 110 Campaign shows volunteers delivering boxes containing signed petitions in favor of the measure to the Oregon Secretary of State's office in Salem. The measure said the U.S., possession of small amounts of heroin, cocaine, LSD and other hard drugs would be decriminalized in Oregon. Election returns show the measure passed on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3. (Yes on Measure 110 Campaign via AP, File)

Regarding "Oregon leads the way in decriminalizing hard drugs" (Nov. 4): In case anyone missed it, Oregon became the first state to decriminalize “small amounts” of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamines and other drugs. Between the pandemic and the election, this story hasn’t gotten enough exposure.

Have Oregonians thought this through and asked the difficult questions, such as: What constitutes a “small amount” of LSD or cocaine? What are the ramifications of driving under the influence? Even small amounts of drugs can lead to black markets and fraud.

Is this what Oregonians really want? I’m sure there are other ways to avoid distribution of these drugs. This should be a no-brainer.

Mark Lasseigne • Glen Carbon 

