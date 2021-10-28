Letter: Ostentatious display blind to pandemic, staff challenges

In " World travels inspired design of modern home in Town and Country " (Oct. 24), Amy DeSart showed off her newly built custom home in Town and Country. It made me sick because she is Missouri Baptist Hospital's chief financial officer and vice president of finance.

I see this as a slap in the face of all health care workers. I am a recent retiree of almost 40 years at BJC and was not an unhappy employee. But I am most disappointed that this is so typical of where the money actually goes in health care organizations.