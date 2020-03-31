Letter: Other presidents would have brought calm to the crisis
White House responds to 911 attacks

Director of Communications Dan Bartlett points to news footage of the World Trade Center Towers burning, Sept. 11, 2001, as President George W. Bush gathers information about the attack from Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Fla. White House photo by Eric Draper

 Eric Draper

The coronavirus pandemic as managed by President Donald Trump has been one big failure. To hear him say that the blame is on Europe, and not on our unpreparedness, and that he is not responsible, is stupidity.

Our leader is the most empathy-challenge individual I have known. Oh, how I wish we had Presidents Bush, Obama or a Clinton in this current crisis. They would know how to speak, manage and calm the uncertainty.

I just can’t wait until November to remove this administration from office. It has been an epic failure.

Will Huhmann • St. Louis

