Letter: Other presidents would have brought calm

The coronavirus pandemic as managed by President Donald Trump has been one big failure. It is stupidity for him say that the blame is on Europe, and not on our unpreparedness, and that he is not responsible.
Trump is the most empathy-challenge individual I have known. Oh, how I wish we had Presidents Bush, Obama or a Clinton in this current crisis. They would know how to speak, manage and calm the uncertainty.
I just can’t wait until November to remove this administration from office. It has been an epic failure.
Will Huhmann • St. Louis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!