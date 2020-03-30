Letter: Other presidents would have brought calm
0 comments

Letter: Other presidents would have brought calm

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
etGeorge1101

WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 26: U.S. President George W. Bush speaks about appropriation in the Roosevelt Room of the White House October 26, 2007 in Washington, DC. Bush urged congress to send him the annual spending bills and said he would veto legislation that would expand children's health coverage. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

 Pool

The coronavirus pandemic as managed by President Donald Trump has been one big failure. It is stupidity for him say that the blame is on Europe, and not on our unpreparedness, and that he is not responsible.

Trump is the most empathy-challenge individual I have known. Oh, how I wish we had Presidents Bush, Obama or a Clinton in this current crisis. They would know how to speak, manage and calm the uncertainty.

I just can’t wait until November to remove this administration from office. It has been an epic failure.

Will Huhmann • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports