Letter: Other workers are also critical to our public safety

Regarding “Amid calls to defund police, some see chance to reimagine public safety aims” (June 15): Missouri State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, says we need to be smart about crime, not tough on crime. I completely agree. I do not support eliminating the police, and neither does Rep. Aldridge, but we do need to focus on ameliorating conditions that foster crime, and on methods to defuse violence without taking the easy way out — using guns and other weapons.
Social workers are often discussed with disdain as wimpy do-gooders. They are not. Social workers, mental health people, nurses, emergency department staff, and many more helping professions routinely cope with violence or the threat of violence. Not with guns, but with proven de-escalation training, skills and safety protocols.
These are our front-line workers who are widely recognized as the true heroes in the fight against COVID-19. They have many more skills beyond treating coronavirus.
We urgently need to mobilize these de-escalation skills — which already exist in our communities — to better respond to crisis situations now, and to further methods for preventing violence throughout our region. Use of force should be a last resort, not the first thing that pops into your mind in a crisis.
Mary Neal • University City
