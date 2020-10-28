Letter: Others have been complicit in Trump’s abuse of power

As the nation stands weary and tattered on the eve of a national election, I can’t help but ask once again: How did President Donald Trump get elected? From the call-ins to Howard Stern to his personal and business scandals, he left no doubt who he is. How did so many Americans stand back and stand by as he tweeted and ranted racist and nationalist threats and taunts? How did he become a “pro-life” icon?
He unleashed his paranoid conspiracy theories about American citizens and the Department of Justice while many of those charged with the task of holding him accountable stood by. His response to a global pandemic has been to wage war on science and public health experts, not the virus. Trump has left us bruised, battered and vulnerable.
We got exactly what was the predictable result from Trump. But the most frightening part has been watching those who permitted and supported his gross abuse of power and the dismantling of democracy. How was it that not only did they not speak up, they literally stood by. I have seen many images of Rep. Ann Wagner standing at the side of Trump. I pray that we rid the White House of the Trumps, but I fear that those who have made a saint out of Trump and sinners out of Dr. Anthony Fauci and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman will keep us broken and divided.
The power of the schoolyard bully rests not in his presence alone but from those who stand by him. It’s time to hold Wagner accountable.
Peggy McAuliffe • Webster Groves
