Letter: Others shouldn’t suffer from choices of the unvaccinated

Regarding “ COVID-19 surge forces health care rationing in parts of West ” (Sept. 17): As more and more hospitals have to start rationing care due to the unvaccinated filling up beds and quickly consuming available resources, a very serious public conversation needs to occur on how care is being rationed.

Innocent people with treatable injuries and diseases should not have to suffer or die because of someone else’s poor decision to not be vaccinated. For those who chose to exercise the freedom to not get vaccinated, they’ve made their deathbed. Others shouldn’t have to sleep in it.