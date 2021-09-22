 Skip to main content
Letter: Others shouldn’t suffer from choices of the unvaccinated
Virus pushes some California hospitals near ICU capacity

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Memorial Hospital registered nurse Steve Menchaca, right, and Emily Rentquiano tend to a patient in the COVID-19 intensive care unit in Bakersfield, Calif. Hospitals in the heart of California's Central Valley are running out of beds in their intensive care units because of an influx of coronavirus patients. State officials announced Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, that hospitals in the 12-county San Joaquin Valley region have had fewer than 10% of staffed adults ICU beds for three consecutive days. (Alex Horvath/The Bakersfield Californian via AP, File)

 Alex Horvath

Regarding “COVID-19 surge forces health care rationing in parts of West” (Sept. 17): As more and more hospitals have to start rationing care due to the unvaccinated filling up beds and quickly consuming available resources, a very serious public conversation needs to occur on how care is being rationed.

Innocent people with treatable injuries and diseases should not have to suffer or die because of someone else’s poor decision to not be vaccinated. For those who chose to exercise the freedom to not get vaccinated, they’ve made their deathbed. Others shouldn’t have to sleep in it.

Dan Myers • St. Charles

