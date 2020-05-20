Letter: Others will blindly follow Trump’s drug experiment

Regarding “Despite risks, Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine” (May 19): My first thoughts were to question President Donald Trump’s IQ level. He has been touting hydroxychloroquine even though studies have shown it can cause harm.
Then I had a second thought: What if he has been promoting this drug because he has a financial stake in it? If he then takes it, might that be an incentive for frightened and desperate Americans to also take it? After all, Trump swears by it and even promises that “if it’s not good, I’ll tell you right. I’m not going to get hurt by it.”
That said, it would have been just as effective if Trump merely said he was taking the drug without actually doing it. There would be no chance of fatal heart arrhythmia. Trump could boast he has suffered no harm, truthfully for once. Sales would flourish and stock prices would soar. Trump would win, while bringing a likely, predictable tragedy for others who blindly follow where Trump leads.
Rise Schnurman • St. Louis County
