Letter: Our Bedford Falls is rapidly turning into Pottersville

“It’s a Wonderful Life.” Did you ever see the old movie? It turned out to foreshadow the direction of our federal, state and city governments.
If Jimmy Stewart’s character, George Bailey, had never lived, the old evil banker, Mr. Potter, and his cronies would have taken control of the town, leaving the rest of the citizens to be nothing more than serfs for Mr. Potter's exploitation. In the real world, Mr. Potter would have destroyed the Environmental Protection Agency, affordable health care and Medicare, the free education system and weakened the infrastructure through neglect or sale for profits. There would be no programs to help, protect, educate or ensure a safe life for all citizens equally.
Let us remove from office those who would damage and destroy democracy and the American dream.
Paul Mallery • Ballwin