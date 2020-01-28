Letter: Our Bedford Falls is rapidly turning into Pottersville
0 comments

Letter: Our Bedford Falls is rapidly turning into Pottersville

  • 0
Support local journalism for 99¢
'It’s a Wonderful Life'

“It’s a Wonderful Life,” 7 p.m. Dec. 24, NBC • Jimmy Stewart stars in the 1946 Frank Capra classic about a man who doesn’t realize how he’s changed lives for the better.

 RKO Pictures

“It’s a Wonderful Life.” Did you ever see the old movie? It turned out to foreshadow the direction of our federal, state and city governments.

If Jimmy Stewart’s character, George Bailey, had never lived, the old evil banker, Mr. Potter, and his cronies would have taken control of the town, leaving the rest of the citizens to be nothing more than serfs for Mr. Potter's exploitation. In the real world, Mr. Potter would have destroyed the Environmental Protection Agency, affordable health care and Medicare, the free education system and weakened the infrastructure through neglect or sale for profits. There would be no programs to help, protect, educate or ensure a safe life for all citizens equally.

Let us remove from office those who would damage and destroy democracy and the American dream.

Paul Mallery • Ballwin

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports