Letter: Our democracy needs women, not more old, white men

Regarding the editorial “ Bost and Wagner drink the QAnon Kool-Aid in challenge to presidential vote” (Dec. 13): Rep. Mike Bost and the rest of the Republicans who supported Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit were essentially condoning President Donald Trump’s supporters’ intimidation of poll workers as well condoning the occupation of state houses with assault rifles and threats to the lives of governors. These GOP lawmakers keep forgetting who’s paying their salaries, and they shouldn’t get away with this behavior.

I’m getting really tired of old, white men screwing with our democracy. We need more women to step up and take charge. I believe we can do a much better job. For example, how is it that old, white men are telling us what we can do with our bodies? Like we’re too stupid to know what’s best for us? Come on women, let’s get with the program. I’m mad as hell, and I don’t want to take it anymore. We need stricter gun laws. Banning assault rifles is a no-brainer. We also need to get serious about climate change because our lives and our planet are at serious risk.