Letter: Our gutless politicians betrayed Afghans, US military

Regarding "‘We're here for them’: St. Louis VA reaching out to veterans struggling with Afghanistan news" (Aug. 22): I served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970, and I respect those military members serving in Afghanistan now. The chaos that we are witnessing is not their fault.

As they executed their mission, I believe they were betrayed by gutless politicians who lacked courage. We have witnessed this betrayal too often in the past, like in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and now Afghanistan.

The service members were trained for the mission and had the will to carry it out, but leadership failed them. The American people bear great responsibility for this because they elected the fools who made the decision to abandon allies, disrespect their service, and squander our greatest national resource: the blood of our people.

These military members are the best we have to offer, and it is a tragedy that our politicians have betrayed them as well as the good people of Afghanistan, who will now fall onto the trash heap under Taliban rule.