Letter: Our lawmakers are not fighting for us during pandemic

Who is standing up for Missouri in the midst of the coronavirus crisis? Our leaders should be shouting from the rooftops about the need for a huge ramp-up of testing in all segments of our community and nationwide. I’m infuriated by the happy talk President Donald Trump has been serving up daily during his press conferences. At this very moment, we need testing and processing of the tests already taken. Every hour of delay means that more of our vulnerable citizens could die.
Where are you, Gov. Mike Parson, Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, Reps. Ann Wagner and William Lacy Clay, Mayor Lyda Krewson, and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page? Shout, shout louder, and then scream. Your silence is allowing the president to get away with murder.
Patricia Curtis • St. Louis
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!