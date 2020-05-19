Letter: Our lives depend on unvarnished truth from CDC

Regarding “Officials release edited coronavirus reopening guidance” (May 14): Shame on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s been reported that because President Donald Trump shelved the original guidelines that were set out by the CDC for reopening the country, the CDC has issued a watered-down version. The CDC owes the American public the truth, no matter who is sitting in the White House. We are entitled to the scientific truth, not the truth spun by the politicians, Democrat or Republican. Our lives depend on it.
Deborah Ballard • Florissant
