Letter: Our region benefits from Danforth's biotech vision

Regarding David Nicklaus' column "Ag firm’s billion-dollar success validates St. Louis’ two-decade-old biotech vision" (May 13) concerning the late Bill Danforth's efforts to make St. Louis an agricultural and medical technology hub: John McDonnell, the former McDonnell-Douglas chairman, said Danforth would be pleased that the region stuck with his strategy long enough to achieve success. “Bill from the beginning knew it was not a sprint,” McDonnell said. “It was going to be a marathon. If Bill saw now what Benson Hill has accomplished, he would be very pleased.” McDonnell's words were well-chosen.