Letter: Our region benefits from Danforth's biotech vision
Letter: Our region benefits from Danforth's biotech vision

Dr. William H. Danforth

Dr. William H. Danforth, chancellor emeritus of Washington University (2011 file photo/Post-Dispatch)

Regarding David Nicklaus' column "Ag firm’s billion-dollar success validates St. Louis’ two-decade-old biotech vision" (May 13) concerning the late Bill Danforth's efforts to make St. Louis an agricultural and medical technology hub: John McDonnell, the former McDonnell-Douglas chairman, said Danforth would be pleased that the region stuck with his strategy long enough to achieve success. “Bill from the beginning knew it was not a sprint,” McDonnell said. “It was going to be a marathon. If Bill saw now what Benson Hill has accomplished, he would be very pleased.” McDonnell's words were well-chosen.

Bill Danforth was an outstanding person and St. Louisan. As chancellor, he was responsible for making Washington University a top 10 school, as well as being a great civic leader who brought his foundation to bear in making St. Louis a biotech center. In my long lifetime, I never knew a finer human being. Bill Danforth was a St. Louis treasure and will never be forgotten.

Gene McNary • Chesterfield 

Former St. Louis County Executive

