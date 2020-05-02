Letter: Our senators fail to support the US Postal Service

Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt voted for a stimulus bill that does not provide relief for the U.S. Postal Service, abandoning the more than 14,500 Missouri postal workers. Our postal workers continue to perform their essential service, with “neither snow nor rain” nor pandemic keeping them from delivering our mail. Yet, Hawley and Blunt appear ready to let the Postal Service die and give funds to private industries instead.
Kimberly Wallis • St. Louis
