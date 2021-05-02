Letter: Our teachers and police need more resources, not fewer

Regarding “St. Louis progressive groups campaign to ‘defund’ St. Louis police in next city budget” (April 24): Who would have thought that the far-right and the far-left are pushing essentially the same bad ideas on our metropolitan region? We hear the progressive Democratic base demanding the defunding of area police forces while conservative GOP right-wing suburban state legislators are pushing to defund teachers through charter school expansion and private school tax vouchers. Bad ideas are coming from opposite sides of the political spectrum.

Police officers and teachers share a lot in common. Both are public employees who are paid meager wages compared to the private sector, both work in demanding and sometimes unsafe environments, both struggle to recruit highly qualified new talent, and both are expected to solve many of society’s worst problems that many on the left and right fringes blame them for causing.