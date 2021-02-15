 Skip to main content
Letter: Our vaccine allotment could use more flow, less ebb
Letter: Our vaccine allotment could use more flow, less ebb

Pharmacies continue COVID-19 vaccine delivery Monday

Roma McHugh, 96, a resident of Charter Senior Living, waits patiently on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, as Alex Rybolt, a pharmacist with Walgreen's prepares her second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the assisted living home on St. Louis' south side. Staff there are also getting vaccinated. Most had their first doses about 28 days ago. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding "A day after local officials complained, Missouri says it’ll double vaccine doses to the St. Louis region" (Feb. 11): Adam Crumbliss, director of the public health division within the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said about vaccine distribution: "We recognize it’s an ebb and flow. Every week we are going to see numbers grow and fade in each region, but our commitment and our expectation is that we will work towards achieving that regional balance.” 

St Louis has been getting the ebb for sometime. How about a little flow?

Fred Wessels • St. Louis 

