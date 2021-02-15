Letter: Our vaccine allotment could use more flow, less ebb

Regarding "A day after local officials complained, Missouri says it’ll double vaccine doses to the St. Louis region" (Feb. 11): Adam Crumbliss, director of the public health division within the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, said about vaccine distribution: "We recognize it’s an ebb and flow. Every week we are going to see numbers grow and fade in each region, but our commitment and our expectation is that we will work towards achieving that regional balance.”