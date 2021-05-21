 Skip to main content
Letter: Oust the lawmakers who ignore Missourians’ votes
Letter: Oust the lawmakers who ignore Missourians' votes

Regarding the letter “Bad move by Legislature to sink Medicaid expansion” (May 17): Gov. Mike Parson and the majority of Missouri GOP lawmakers in Jefferson City basically said to Missouri voters that their votes don’t count. They simply don’t care about Missourians’ votes.

These elected officials said Missourians are not worth providing the 10% of funds needed in order to expand Medicaid. The millions of dollars Missourians send to Washington would have come back to Missouri from the federal government to pay 90% of Medicaid expansion. Now those tax dollars will possibly go to the states that have agreed to Medicaid expansion.

It is time to vote out individuals that ignore and invalidate the will of Missouri voters.

Rev. W.A. Hedge • St. Joseph, Mo.

