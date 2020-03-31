Letter: Out of gloom and doom, comes blossoming bright spot

I live in an assisted living facility, and we’ve had some dark gloomy days here. But recently something wonderful happened.
One of the local florists made and delivered beautiful bouquets for all of the residents here. To say we were shocked, amazed and pleased is an understatement. It really brightened our days, and will for awhile, every time we look at them. Not everyone is quarreling, fighting and hoarding. We give thanks to those who do positive things.
Peggy Forsythe • Weldon Springs
