Letter: Outdoor inauguration ceremony is just too dangerous

Regarding "Law enforcement: We'll be ready for Joe Biden's inauguration" (Jan. 11): I hope the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies will reconsider its plan to hold an outdoor ceremony on the west steps of the Capitol. An outdoor ceremony makes no sense for three reasons.

First, it is not safe to gather a large crowd, even outside, during the pandemic. Aren’t we supposed to stay home unless necessary?

Second, there is too much work for the new president’s administration to do. By Jan. 20, at the present rate, 400,000 people will have died from the coronavirus. There is no time to waste with the pomp and circumstance of the usual inaugural activities.

Third, an outdoor ceremony is too dangerous in light of the riot on Jan. 6. Too many people think violence is justified to save our country from the Democrats and “socialism.” How many of the Capitol rioters would shoot the new president if given a chance?

The head of inaugural committee, Sen. Roy Blunt, should move the swearing-in ceremony to the White House.

Patrick Deaton • St. Louis