Letter: Outdoor weather warning sirens are still necessary

The article “The fate of St. Louis’ aging weather warning sirens may be up in the air” (May 24) suggests that aging weather sirens in St. Louis are no longer needed as much.

In my opinion, they are just as important today as previously. If people are traveling in a vehicle or at home, and a siren sounds, they know about it immediately. And will hopefully take appropriate action.

If the notice arrives by text message, what would people do? Ignore the text because they are driving and should not drive distracted? Not likely. Or, begin inattentive driving while they look at the text and attempt to read it? Much more likely with today’s addiction to phones.

And what about the small percentage of individuals who do not have a phone? Is the government going to give them a phone to carry for weather alerts?

Attempting to save money by eliminating a service on which most people depend is a bad choice.

Mark Doering • Des Peres