Letter: Outlawing abortion is costly mistake for conservatives

Regarding “Supreme Court sets arguments in big abortion case” (Sept. 20): As we inch ever closer to Roe v. Wade being overturned, I wonder how many conservatives who are determined to outlaw abortion think we can do that and still live in a society where women are not second-class citizens and where government does not have much greater control over our private lives and pocket books. Simply put, it’s not possible to have all three.

First, we need to somehow conclusively identify every father of every unwanted fetus so his life could be just as disrupted as the mother’s life. We all know how conservatives feel about public sex education and freely available birth control. Abstinence-only education for everyone, then?

Second, for all the parents who cannot afford another mouth to feed, more social services will be needed if we indeed keep caring about the fetuses after they become children. And third, we’ll need public money to run the orphanages housing the growing number of abandoned and unadopted children. Think of the taxes.