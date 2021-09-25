 Skip to main content
Letter: Outlawing abortion is costly mistake for conservatives
Letter: Outlawing abortion is costly mistake for conservatives

Could Texas abortion ban strategy be double-edged sword?

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, women protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas. The Texas abortion ban that so far has outmaneuvered Supreme Court precedent is the latest iteration of a legislative strategy used by Republican-led states to target pornography, gay rights and other hot-button cultural issues. But some are beginning to sound the alarm that the tactic of having enforcement done by citizens instead of government agencies could have a boomerang effect, pointing out that Democrats could use the same strategy on issues like gun control. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

 Jay Janner

Regarding “Supreme Court sets arguments in big abortion case” (Sept. 20): As we inch ever closer to Roe v. Wade being overturned, I wonder how many conservatives who are determined to outlaw abortion think we can do that and still live in a society where women are not second-class citizens and where government does not have much greater control over our private lives and pocket books. Simply put, it’s not possible to have all three.

First, we need to somehow conclusively identify every father of every unwanted fetus so his life could be just as disrupted as the mother’s life. We all know how conservatives feel about public sex education and freely available birth control. Abstinence-only education for everyone, then?

Second, for all the parents who cannot afford another mouth to feed, more social services will be needed if we indeed keep caring about the fetuses after they become children. And third, we’ll need public money to run the orphanages housing the growing number of abandoned and unadopted children. Think of the taxes.

Considering how up-in-arms so many conservatives have gotten over mask and vaccine mandates, I suggest they stop and imagine more of their precious individual freedoms having to be compromised in order to make an equal society function without abortion rights.

Joel Minor • University City

