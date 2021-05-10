Letter: Outrageous legal technicality keeps man in prison

Regarding Tony Messenger’s column “Innocence isn’t enough, judge says, to free a man convicted of 30-year-old murder” (April 30): I’m horrified but not surprised about this case. Christopher Dunn spent most of his adult life convicted of a murder he didn’t commit, but those with life sentences cannot be released. That only applies to those on death row, according to an Orwellian gobbledygook ruling by the Missouri Supreme Court in another similar case.

This is the insanity of a justice system that not only has a double standard but is so often heartless and corrupt and lacking in common and moral sense. What is Texas County Circuit Court Judge William E. Hickle going to do about a law he knows is wrong?

It is not just the police who are the protectors of privilege and power. The system of justice itself has been built by and for those who rise to the top levels of a racist and classist capitalism. The fact that Dunn is a person of color emphasizes even more how seriously we the people must not stand by silently and allow our nation to continue its long history of white supremacy and vicious indifference and violence against our most vulnerable populations.