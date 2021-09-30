 Skip to main content
Letter: Overdevelopment will ruin beautiful wine country
Letter: Overdevelopment will ruin beautiful wine country

Hoffmann Family of Companies develops Augusta wineries

Will Pohlman and Cynthia Holman, from St. Louis, enjoy a glass of wine and some food on the deck at the Montelle Winery outside of Augusta, Mo. on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Montelle Winery is one of four wineries in Augusta recently acquired by the Hoffmann Family of Companies, which has plans to develop Augusta into a national winery and vineyard destination. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Regarding the letter “Augusta is better than Napa Valley, so don‘t change it” (Sept 27): Developer David Hoffman’s absurd comment about not seeing trees at wineries is an insult to the once beautiful wineries in Augusta, namely Montelle Winery. My wife and I frequented Montelle for years, due to its unique ambiance of a well-shaded deck from towering trees. They’re now gone.

Hoffman’s excuse that people want to see grapes growing on the hillside, at the expense of tearing down trees, ruins the uniqueness of our beautiful wineries along Highway 94. Augusta and its loyal winery customers over the years don’t really care to emulate Napa Valley in California.

Carl Scibetta • St. Charles

