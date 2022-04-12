Letter: Overthrow of Vladimir Putin is the only way to end war

Regarding " Mariupol mayor: 10,000-plus killed in siege " (April 10): I am grateful to the Post-Dispatch editors for the ongoing reporting of the heinous crimes in Ukraine, and for providing information to the reader about the legal process for prosecuting the criminal Russian regime.

Recently, my family received an email message from a Russian contact in Moscow who quoted a statement he read from a private news source condemning the indiscriminate attack on the Kramatorsk train station, which killed dozens of people and left many more wounded. The writer described the attack as "yet another attempt to close escape routes for those fleeing this unjustified war and cause human suffering." This same contact once stated that the only way change has ever come to Russia is through revolution.