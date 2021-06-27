Letter: Package’s journey shows post office needs reform

Regarding the letter “Postal reform essential for Missourians and businesses” (June 12): Since Congress has trouble finding many topics worthy of bipartisan support, I suggest Democrats and Republicans tackle the U.S. Postal Service. A reasonable starting point would be to follow a Father’s Day package recently sent from Miami, Oklahoma, to Chesterfield, about 292 miles away. From June 15 to June 20, this package went through Tulsa, Oklahoma; Edgerton, Kansas; and Des Moines, Iowa.

The U.S. Postal service sent this package on a journey through four states and 893 miles. This level of “service” recalls the Mother’s Day gift this year that was broken, plus the $8.55 postage payment. A claim was filed over five weeks ago, but there has not been a reply from them.

Surely, Congress can agree the Postal Service is broken and requires a complete overhaul at all levels.

John Walters • Chesterfield