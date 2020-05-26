Letter: Page asks for greater business sacrifice than he made

Regarding “Judge orders House of Pain gyms to shut down amid St. Louis County health order” (May 23): St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, who is responsible for destroying the House of Pain gym, said, “Everybody’s frustrated. Everyone whose business is limited and that’s their way of life, that’s their way to make a living, are extraordinarily frustrated. That’s natural, that’s to be expected. And I respect that and I understand that.”
What hogwash.
Has Page given up a proportionate amount of his own income, other than the medical practice he gave up upon becoming county executive? Is he suffering the downside of his orders? Of course not. He continues to earn a living while telling the House of Pain and other businesses that it is their responsibility to lose their incomes, lose their businesses, give up their way of life.
What has he done to sacrifice to the greater good? His contribution has been to tell others to sacrifice more than he is willing to. When the government leaders suffer as much as those they are telling others to sacrifice, maybe their words will mean something. Until then, they are hollow rhetoric and demonstrate the bankruptcy of their position.
Jay Kirschbaum • Chesterfield
