Letter: Page could use less conversation and little more action

Regarding “Use of Tasers on restrained inmates in St. Louis County jail prompts calls for investigation” (July 16): St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the allegations about Taser use on already-restrained county jail inmates were “disturbing.”
What is Page’s next step? Will he announce that he is miffed? Irked? Rankled?
Instead of consulting his thesaurus to come up with neutral-sounding synonyms, Page should take action to address the situation.
Art Silverblatt • Clayton
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.