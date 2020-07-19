Letter: Page could use less conversation and little more action
Regarding “Use of Tasers on restrained inmates in St. Louis County jail prompts calls for investigation” (July 16): St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the allegations about Taser use on already-restrained county jail inmates were “disturbing.”

What is Page’s next step? Will he announce that he is miffed? Irked? Rankled?

Instead of consulting his thesaurus to come up with neutral-sounding synonyms, Page should take action to address the situation.

Art Silverblatt • Clayton

