Letter: Page's council record also needs to be examined

Regarding “Insurance might not cover cost of Wildhaber verdict. Page must answer for it.” (Dec. 12): The Post-Dispatch has rightly criticized St. Louis County Executive Sam Page for the botched handling of the lawsuit brought by Sgt. Keith Wildhaber. The lawsuit resulted in a $20 million verdict against the county. But it gets even worse. Now the failure to notify the county’s insurers of the verdict could let insurers off the hook to pay on the judgment. County taxpayers might get stuck paying the final amount. Yet Page accepts no blame.
Since taking office in April, Page has two recurring themes. The first is to blame former County Executive Steve Stenger for everything. But when Page was a council member, he endorsed many of Stenger’s projects, including the notorious Northwest Plaza office space leases and the Loop Trolley.
The second theme by Page is he will restore confidence in county government with transparency and accountability. But he does the opposite. His administration refuses to answer my questions. With a recent Sunshine Law request for documents from Page’s office, that probably involves very few pages, I was told it would cost $247.
Page was appointed county executive by the St. Louis County Council and hopes to be elected to the office next year. County voters should be aware of some of the troubling things in his record, both as a member of the St. Louis County Council and as county executive.
Tom Sullivan • University City