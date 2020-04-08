Letter: Page’s donor emails did not politically exploit the pandemic
0 comments

Letter: Page’s donor emails did not politically exploit the pandemic

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
County Executive Page

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

Regarding the editorial “In times of crisis, some politicians seize opportunity to raise campaign cash” (April 5): Shame on the Editorial Board for this criticism of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. Page, a medical doctor, led in restricting activities during this pandemic. Look at your own reporting and you will see he convinced Mayor Lyda Krewson to join St Louis County in restricting gatherings.

We are lucky to have Page as county executive during this pandemic. He is not exploiting the pandemic for political reasons.

Liz de Laperouse • St. Louis County

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports