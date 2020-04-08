Letter: Page’s donor emails did not politically exploit the pandemic

Regarding the editorial “In times of crisis, some politicians seize opportunity to raise campaign cash” (April 5): Shame on the Editorial Board for this criticism of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. Page, a medical doctor, led in restricting activities during this pandemic. Look at your own reporting and you will see he convinced Mayor Lyda Krewson to join St Louis County in restricting gatherings.
We are lucky to have Page as county executive during this pandemic. He is not exploiting the pandemic for political reasons.
Liz de Laperouse • St. Louis County
