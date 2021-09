Regarding “St. Louis County Council wants embattled health director to answer questions about new mask mandate, July meeting” (Sept. 22): In my opinion, the St. Louis County health director, Faisal Kahn, has lied to — and about — the people he is paid to serve. He has defamed the county nationally with allegations he could not substantiate. County Executive Sam Page only verbally reprimanded Khan for an obscene gesture. What kind of an employer gets it so wrong?