Letter: Page should not have sole control over relief funds

Regarding St. Louis County Council Chairwoman Lisa Clancy’s guest column, “Unprecedented time calls for bold action from the County Council” (April 30): I take great exception to her attempt to justify the complete abrogation of hers and the County Council’s duty to ensure accountability and maintain effective checks and balances on the executive branch of county government.
This is by no means a condemnation of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, whom I believe to be a completely ethical and upstanding individual. That said, he should not have sole authority over the spending of over $173.5 million in federal coronavirus relief funds. Apparently, nothing has been learned from the Steve Stenger experience.
A good part of Clancy’s defense related to the lengthy and ponderous steps the council takes when authorizing expenditures. Members could have streamlined their procedure for these special circumstances or freed up a limited amount of funds for immediate use and authorized more as funds were spent in a proper manner. Instead, they totally abandoned their duties and responsibilities.
Clancy states that the administration will still be accountable to the federal government, but even so, such expenditures may not meet the priorities of the entire county or may go to politically connected parties. Her job and that of the council is to protect the interests of the residents of St. Louis County, not to give the county executive free reign.
Barry Chod • Creve Coeur
