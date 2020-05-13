Letter: Page should stick to medicine and leave government

Regarding “Even as St. Louis County sues to enforce shutdown, numbers support restarting economy” (May 12): Congratulations to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page for showing all of the county why he is incapable of governing. How? He apparently thinks we are all stupid and employers are incapable of understanding social distancing. He must think residents need to be led by the nose since they know not how to take care of themselves. He obviously does not understand geography, either.
Want to get a haircut? Want to go to the gym? Want to go to a restaurant? Just drive over the Missouri River to St. Charles County. And with the price of gas, it’s even affordable.
But what I really love is how Page says no to pools. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already said that there is no evidence that the virus is transmitted by water. So we now know why a doctor, who might be quite good at his specialty, should never head up a city or county.
Head to St. Charles County. There is still living going on there.
Marc Schoenfeld • Chesterfield
