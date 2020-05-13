Letter: Page should stick to medicine and leave government
0 comments

Letter: Page should stick to medicine and leave government

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
County executive announces ban on events with more than 250 people in St. Louis County

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page takes questions after announcing a ban on events with more than 250 people to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus during a news conference on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Office of Emergency Management in Ballwin, Mo. Flanking Page are St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell , left, and St. Louis County Police Department Chief of Police Jon Belmar. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Even as St. Louis County sues to enforce shutdown, numbers support restarting economy” (May 12): Congratulations to St. Louis County Executive Sam Page for showing all of the county why he is incapable of governing. How? He apparently thinks we are all stupid and employers are incapable of understanding social distancing. He must think residents need to be led by the nose since they know not how to take care of themselves. He obviously does not understand geography, either.

Want to get a haircut? Want to go to the gym? Want to go to a restaurant? Just drive over the Missouri River to St. Charles County. And with the price of gas, it’s even affordable.

But what I really love is how Page says no to pools. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already said that there is no evidence that the virus is transmitted by water. So we now know why a doctor, who might be quite good at his specialty, should never head up a city or county.

Head to St. Charles County. There is still living going on there.

Marc Schoenfeld • Chesterfield

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports