Letter: Painful to behold lawmakers' twisted logic on Medicaid
Regarding "Prospects for Medicaid expansion in Missouri dim as key Senate committee says no" (April 23): As usual, the twisted logic and convoluted reasoning displayed by Republicans in our state Legislature is hard to witness. They have refused to fund the Medicaid expansion passed by a majority of Missouri voters in 2018.

Complaining about the likelihood of a judge ordering the Legislature to honor the will of the voters and fund the program, state Rep. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, erroneously stated: "The judicial branch should not be able to force lawmakers to spend money because that violates the separation of powers outlined in the constitution." He utters this amazing statement even as he and his delegation steadfastly refuse to fund Medicaid expansion as mandated by the constitution he claims to uphold.

The illogical and illegal antics of the Republicans in charge of our state government are increasingly painful to behold.

Richard Orr • St. Charles  

Missouri Capitol

Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City. 

 J.B. Forbes • P-D
