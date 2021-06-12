Letter: Palestinians’ pain should be considered in a resolution

Regarding the letter “Palestinians should reject Hamas, open way for peace” (May 31): For anyone to form an opinion on the status of the Palestinian/Israeli conflict, I suggest they read “A Short History on the Colonization of Palestine.” This essay was published by the New England Committee to Defend Palestine. I have a personal interest in this matter, having a relative (my niece’s husband, who is Palestinian) and learned of the pain his family experienced when they were forced from their land in 1948. If there is a resolution to establish two states without violence, hopefully the new coalition will work toward this goal.