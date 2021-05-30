 Skip to main content
Letter: Palestinians should reject Hamas, open way for peace
Letter: Palestinians should reject Hamas, open way for peace

Regarding the letter "Lawmakers should consider human casualties in Gaza" (May 26): The letter writer referred to Palestinians as living in "illegally occupied territory, as per international law." Israel withdrew unilaterally from the interior of Gaza in 2005, although its military continues to control coastal waters, access points and imports into the territory. Palestinians in Gaza had a chance to show that they could create a functioning democratic society on a prime piece of real estate located on the Mediterranean Sea. If they had done so, I believe they would have made a strong case that Israel should also withdraw from the occupied West Bank and thus lay the groundwork for a separate Palestinian state.

Instead, Hamas, a terrorist organization, took control of Gaza and uses it as a staging area to periodically rain down rockets on Israel. Until the Palestinians demonstrate that they are willing to live side by side in peace with Israel, I believe things are never going to change.

Kurt Caton • Waterloo

