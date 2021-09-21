Letter: Pandemic challenges kids who lost a school year

Aisha Sultan's column "Making up a lost year of school" (Sept. 19) points out that the recently released student assessment scores confirm our worst fears: The pandemic dealt a devastating blow to the education of our children. However, a historic amount of federal funding will be reaching schools and hopefully improve the overall public education system.

Sultan is correct, “the way schools respond to the educational setbacks of the pandemic will determine the life trajectory for millions of students.” Now, more than ever, schools must be agile and able to respond quickly to student needs.

Many schools plan to extend the learning day, offer after-school tutoring programs, and employing more educators.

As we begin a new school year, students must remain at the center of the equation.

Douglas Thaman • St. Louis

Missouri Charter Public School Association