Letter: Pandemic deaths are Trump's presidential legacy

Regarding the United States’ more than 133,000 pandemic deaths: Part of President George W. Bush’s legacy is the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. President Bill Clinton’s is the Monica Lewinsky scandal. In all likelihood, President Donald Trump’s legacy will be the tens of thousands of lives lost due to his don’t worry, be happy attitude toward the coronavirus. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s quote, “We have nothing to fear but fear itself,” has been quoted and re-quoted through history. Trump’s quote that “99% of all cases are totally harmless” may well make the same historical mark.

Ken Kelly • Oakville

