Letter: Pandemic fix is easy: Be responsible and consider others

Regarding "St. Louis hospitals continue to see record COVID-19 numbers" (Jan. 20): When did we stop taking personal responsibility? I don't understand why we blame the government, our leaders, and others for the mess we all are in.

It's time for each of us to take responsibility for this mess. Everyone should do everything in their power to end this pandemic. Everyone should think of others instead of themselves. And that means getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, staying home if they are sick, avoiding large crowds, and getting tested if they have been exposed to the virus.

If we all stick together and take care of each other, this will end. Think of all the milestones our children are missing. They can't even go into a store without a parent being concerned. Families can't watch their kids play sports. They need to see full faces — not masked faces. College students can't be college students.

It's such an easy fix, it seems to me.

Mary Ann Richmond • Crestwood