Letter: Pandemic is reason enough to allow absentee voting

Regarding “Absentee ballot applications for June 2 election soar amid coronavirus worries” (May 20): The statement that “people over 65 years of age to vote absentee requires them to get their ballot notarized” is not true. Under the category of high risk for severe reactions to the coronavirus, people over 60 years of age are considered to have physical disability. On these absentee ballots, a notary is not required in some Missouri jurisdictions.
According to the St. Louis County Election Board, the election dates of June 2, Aug. 4, and Nov. 3 are all included. Voters have been sent forms to apply for absentee ballots. I have received my ballot and was able to vote without notarization.
Jonathan Dehner, M.D. • Ladue
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.